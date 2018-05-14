Home
Conferences
Speaker calls
Submissions
About

Itching to share your hard earned knowledge with the world?
Find your speaking opportunity here

Thank you! Your submission has been received!

Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form

Open for speakers

Devopsdays Istanbul

DevOpsDays is coming to Istanbul!

Deadline
May 14, 2018
Istanbul
,
Turkey
Code & tech
Open for speakers

The Next Web Amsterdam

Predict, discuss and invent the future. Join 15,000 digital minds to shape what's next for your business.

Deadline
May 15, 2018
Amsterdam
,
Netherlands
Innovation
Design
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Big Design Dallas

Big Design can help you think bigger and learn from people who may not belong to your specific industry

Deadline
May 15, 2018
Dallas
,
America
Design
Open for speakers

Social Media Week Fairfax

The SMW community consists of senior marketers, founders, entrepreneurs, influencers and digitally connected consumers who thrive in the...

Deadline
May 15, 2018
Fairfax
,
VA
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Taste of Tech

Brings together techies, entrepreneurs, creative, artist and the money in order to connect, imagine, build and achieve a wonderful future

Deadline
May 15, 2018
Atlanta
,
GA
America
Innovation
Open for speakers

Blogjam

BlogJam 2018 is a fun, informative, and unique event for the region’s blogging community

Deadline
May 15, 2018
Moncton
,
New Brunswick
Canada
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Creative Fuse Conference 2018

Explore the value of Creative/Digital fusion, and share insights gained throughout the Creative Fuse North East project

Deadline
May 21, 2018
Newcastle
,
England
Design
Code & tech
UX
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Minneapolis

Devopsdays is returning to Minneapolis for a fifth year!

Deadline
May 31, 2018
Minneapolis
,
MN
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Mobile Developers Conference

Northern Europe's Premier Conference for Mobile Developers. November 1-2 2018, Oslo, Norway.

Deadline
May 31, 2018
Oslo
,
Norway
Code & tech
Open for speakers

RabbitMQ Summit

The first RabbitMQ Summit brings together RabbitMQ users and developers from around the world

Deadline
June 1, 2018
London
,
England
Code & tech
Open for speakers

WordCamp Pittsburgh

Full day to learn from our speakers, network with others, and experience the friendliness of the local WordPress community

Deadline
June 1, 2018
Pittsburgh
,
PA
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Chicago

The group that brought you DevOpsDays Chicago 2014-2017 is back together and planning the 2018 event

Deadline
June 1, 2018
Chicago
,
IL
America
Code & tech
Product & agile
Open for speakers

DjangoCon.us 2018

Six days of talks, sprints, and tutorials in San Diego

Deadline
June 4, 2018
San Diego
,
CA
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

DOAG

Expand your knowledge and benefit from the know-how of the Oracle community

Deadline
June 4, 2018
Nuremberg
,
Germany
Code & tech
Product & agile
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Denver

The premier digital strategies forum transforming the future of the digital commerce ecosystem – including Marketing, UX & Design, Search...

Deadline
June 5, 2018
Denver
,
CO
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Riga

DevOpsDays is coming to Riga!

Deadline
June 6, 2018
Riga
,
Latvia
Code & tech
Open for speakers

SharePoint Saturday Barcelona 2018

Join SharePoint architects, developers, and other professionals for the fourth ‘SharePoint Saturday’ event in Barcelona

Deadline
June 10, 2018
Barcelona
,
Spain
Product & agile
Code & tech
Open for speakers

AngularConnect

Europe's largest Angular conference spanning 2 days, 5 tracks and featuring 40+ speakers including the core Angular team at Google

Deadline
June 11, 2018
London
,
England
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays London

DevOpsDays is coming to London!

Deadline
June 13, 2018
London
,
England
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Color 2019 Conference

Printing Industries of America is hosting the premier color event in the industry

Deadline
June 14, 2018
San Diego
,
CA
America
Design
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Philadelphia

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
June 14, 2018
Philadelphia
,
PA
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Service Design Global Conference 2018

The community's annual highlight that attracts more than 700 thinkers, doers, and leaders to come together, network and exchange ideas

Deadline
June 15, 2018
Dublin
,
Ireland
UX
Design
Open for speakers

OmnichannelX 2019

New cross-disciplinary event and community for marketers, content specialists, commercial teams, and anyone else who needs to tackle toda...

Deadline
June 15, 2018
Amsterdam
,
Netherlands
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Cream City Code 2018

One-day development conference bringing together developers to explore new ideas, code, share knowledge, and discover best practices.

Deadline
June 16, 2018
Milwaukee
,
WI
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Kansas City

Devopsdays is coming back to Kansas City!

Deadline
June 17, 2018
Kansas City
,
MO
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Minneapolis

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
June 19, 2018
Minneapolis
,
MN
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Tampa

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
June 22, 2018
Tampa
,
FL
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Boston

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
June 22, 2018
Boston
,
MA
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Boston

Devopsdays is coming to Boston!

Deadline
June 22, 2018
Boston
,
MA
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Montreal

Devopsdays is coming to Montreal!

Deadline
June 23, 2018
Montreal
,
Quebec
Canada
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Berlin

DevOpsDays is returning to Berlin, Germany!

Deadline
June 30, 2018
Berlin
,
Germany
Code & tech
Open for speakers

WordCamp NYC 2018

Full day to learn from our speakers, network with others, and experience the friendliness of the local WordPress community

Deadline
July 9, 2018
New York
,
NY
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Digital Summit: Washington DC

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
July 11, 2018
Washington
,
DC
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Mode 2019 (inter)play

Brings together motion design educators from to present work and discuss motion design and how it enhances, effects, changes messages, me...

Deadline
August 8, 2018
Wellington
,
New Zealand
Design
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Edinburgh

Devopsdays is coming back to Edinburgh in 2018!

Deadline
August 12, 2018
Edinburgh
,
Scotland
Code & tech
Open for speakers

epiConference

Designed to equip bold innovators, thinkers, and entrepreneurs take inspired action toward elevating their businesses.

Deadline
August 15, 2018
Atlanta
,
GA
America
Product & agile
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Charlotte

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
August 22, 2018
Charlotte
,
NC
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Byteconf React

A 100% free two-day, single-track conference with the best JavaScript and React speakers in the world. Streamed online, on Twitch.

Deadline
August 31, 2018
Los Angeles
,
CA
America
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Oslo

Devopsdays is coming to Oslo!

Deadline
September 9, 2018
Oslo
,
Norway
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Devopsdays Warsaw

Devopsdays is coming back to Warsaw in 2018!

Deadline
September 30, 2018
Warsaw
,
Poland
Code & tech
Open for speakers

Internet Summit Raleigh

The definitive digital marketing gathering

Deadline
October 3, 2018
Raleigh
,
NC
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Digital Summit Dallas

The premier digital strategies forum transforming the future of the digital commerce ecosystem – including Marketing, UX & Design, Search...

Deadline
October 23, 2018
Dallas
,
TX
America
Marketing & SoMe
Open for speakers

Designup

The definitive design-in-tech conference

Deadline
October 26, 2018
Bangalore
,
India
Design
UX
Code & tech
Open for speakers

AIGA Design Conference 2019

Connecting the design community through rich conversation, inspiration, networking, and education

Deadline
December 31, 2018
Pasadena
,
CA
America
Design
Open for speakers

TechX Conference & Expo 2019

TechX Conference & Expo is the premier event for all things technology, marketing, and innovation

Deadline
December 31, 2018
Baton Rouge
,
LA
America
Marketing & SoMe

Hi! This website started as a humble spreadsheet to keep track of design conferences around the world. Since then it's expanded into more digital industries and even turned into a website. It's still very much an MVP though and we'll keep adding features and content as time allows.

Do you have questions, submissions, feature requests or just generally wanna say yo? Shoot an email to contact@fieldtrips.io.

Follow us on twitter